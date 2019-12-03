UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Portugal To Support Pakistan On GSP-Plus: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 05:16 PM

Portugal to support Pakistan on GSP-Plus: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Portugal had assured to extend full support to Pakistan for extension in GSP-Plus status by European Union

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that Portugal had assured to extend full support to Pakistan for extension in GSP-Plus status by European Union.

According to a communique issued by Governor House here on Tuesday, Punjab Governor in his ongoing visit to Europe held successful meetings with Secretary of State of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Teresa Ribeiro and Vice President of Parliamentary Committee for Foreign Affairs and Portugese communities Pedro Filipe Soares. Both the leaders have assured to support Pakistan for extension in GSP-Plus status.

Matters pertaining to extension in GSP-Plus status to Pakistan, Kashmir issue, Indian war hysteria, peace in Afghanistan, Pak-Portugal relations, trade, tourism and other issues were discussed in the meetings. While Military Secretary Col. Mohsin Raja and board of Revenue Punjab's Senior Member Babar Hayat Tarar also accompanied the Governor.

Governor said that Teresa Ribeiro and Pedro Filipe Soares had not only lauded the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan's government, armed forces and the people in the war against terrorism and for the cause of peace but also assured him of their full cooperation.

After the meetings, Punjab Governor said that meetings with Teresa Ribeiro and Pedro Filipe Soares were held in a very cordial manner and these were successful meetings by all aspects. "I am also holding meeting with members of European Parliament and In Sha Allah, Pakistan will succeed with regard to extension in GSP-Plus status," he hoped and mentioned that Pakistan has obtained benefits worth more than 15 billion Dollars from GSP-Plus during five years, and GSP-Plus will benefit the country and strengthen its economy in future as well.

Punjab Governor said that Portuguese investors and business community were keen on investing in the projects under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said that he also apprised the Portuguese authorities about the measures taken by Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for establishment of peace and elimination of terrorism, despite India's war hysteria, and the situation created due to Kashmir issue.

He also urged European Union to play its role in lifting of curfew and stoppage of Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir, adding that settlement of Kashmir issue has become indispensable for regional peace and stability. There is no doubt in it that entire world community including Portuguese authorities was all praised of Pakistan's endeavors for peace.

During the meeting with Portuguese leaders, he said, promotion of religious tourism and other tourist places in Pakistan were also discussed. Tourists are being provided complete security and other facilities in Pakistan, where total peace prevails.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Governor Business Punjab Europe Parliament European Union Visit CPEC Portugal Babar Hayat All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Custodian of shrine who killed 20 people sentenced ..

6 minutes ago

PCB statement on curators and cricket grounds audi ..

11 minutes ago

302 awarded degrees at 12th Convocation of NUST Sc ..

13 minutes ago

Hamad Al Sharqi receives condolences of RAK Ruler ..

20 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $62.50 a barrel M ..

20 minutes ago

Italian Banking Giant UniCredit to Cut 8,000 Jobs, ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.