Portuguese Businessmen Invited To Invest In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 04:43 PM

A group of parliamentarians during a meeting with ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan Paulo Neves Pocinho here on Wednesday invited Portuguese investors to invest in Pakistan's tourism, infrastructure and other sectors of the economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ):A group of parliamentarians during a meeting with ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan Paulo Neves Pocinho here on Wednesday invited Portuguese investors to invest in Pakistan's tourism, infrastructure and other sectors of the economy.

The members of the Pakistan Portuguese Parliamentary Friendship Group had invited the ambassador to its meeting held at Parliament House to share views on ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

Convener of the group MNA Kanwal Shauzab stressed on improving bilateral relations between Pakistan and Portugal, adding the focus should be on strengthening people to people contacts.

She said the government of Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) was focused on utilising the tourism potential of Pakistan.

She said Pakistan could benefit from the expertise of Portugal in avenues of trade, tourism, education, information technology, artificial intelligence and research.

She said Pakistan had improved its ranking by 28 points in the World Bank index for ease of doing business.

Pakistan wanted to adopt the best international practices for facilitating businesses, she added.

She invited investors from Portugal to take advantage of potential of investment in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), tourism and education sectors.

Pakistan had diverse weather, terrains, landscapes and rich culture and history, she said and asked the ambassador to help Pakistan in pursuing its journey on the path of progress and prosperity.

The participants of meeting agreed to exchange of parliamentary groups between Pakistan and Portugal.

Kanwal said Parliament of Pakistan will hold a conference on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the first week of March. She asked the ambassador to arrange a visit of Portuguese delegation to the conference so that they could share their experiences and expertise on SDGs.

The ambassador said Portugal had made tremendous progress in fields of tourism, renewable energy including wind energy and tourism and would be more than willing to support Pakistan.

Member of the group Farrukh Habib asked the ambassador to open a consular section to facilitate issuance of visas especially for those who wanted to meet their relatives among the 5000 Pakistani diaspora living in Portugal.

It was noted that the last high level visit from Pakistan to Portugal was made by the then Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in 2010.

It was agreed that Portugal would consider to sign a visa abolition agreement with Pakistan for official and diplomatic passports.

