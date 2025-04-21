Open Menu

Portuguese Investors Calls On PA Speaker

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A delegation of Portuguese investors called on Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan here on Monday.

During the meeting, discussion was held on promoting investment in Punjab. Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said, "Punjab is a safe and attractive destination for foreign investors." He said that the Special Investment Facilitation Council was providing facilities to investors and added that international investment is the foundation of economic growth. He welcomed investment in healthcare, IT, energy and agriculture sectors.

He said that the Punjab Assembly was playing a key role in investor-friendly legislation and assured the delegation of every possible cooperation and thanked them for their interest in investing in Punjab.

The Portuguese investors found the investment opportunities in Punjab encouraging. The delegation included Embassy of Spain Commercial Counsellor Ali Asghar, Louis Francisco and others. A reception was also hosted for the delegation.

