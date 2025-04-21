Portuguese Investors Calls On PA Speaker
Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2025 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) A delegation of Portuguese investors called on Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan here on Monday.
During the meeting, discussion was held on promoting investment in Punjab. Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said, "Punjab is a safe and attractive destination for foreign investors." He said that the Special Investment Facilitation Council was providing facilities to investors and added that international investment is the foundation of economic growth. He welcomed investment in healthcare, IT, energy and agriculture sectors.
He said that the Punjab Assembly was playing a key role in investor-friendly legislation and assured the delegation of every possible cooperation and thanked them for their interest in investing in Punjab.
The Portuguese investors found the investment opportunities in Punjab encouraging. The delegation included Embassy of Spain Commercial Counsellor Ali Asghar, Louis Francisco and others. A reception was also hosted for the delegation.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Jahangir Khan Tareen labs at Khanewal public school, college university
Fatima Sana named captain of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2025 team
Over 1, 300 cricketers register themselves for Canada T10 League
Gold prices increase by Rs8,100 per tola Pakistan
Salary-based tax evaders as Punjab govt likely to introduce Finance (Amendment) ..
Scorching heat hits Lahore, other parts of Punjab amid hot, dry weather
Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy
Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online
Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UAF holds workshop on 'finance and e-governance'1 minute ago
-
NA body discusses PMDC's regulatory framework1 minute ago
-
Portuguese investors calls on PA speaker1 minute ago
-
Minister Yousaf pledges smooth, well-organized Hajj operations for Pakistani pilgrims2 minutes ago
-
.2 minutes ago
-
Bait-ul-Mal official inspects Muzaffargarh office11 minutes ago
-
Public misconduct and delays in justice not be tolerated: CPO11 minutes ago
-
Easter celebrated with religious fervor across Abbottabad Churches11 minutes ago
-
KP Law Minister inaugurates upgradation of Govt School Khawaja Payal11 minutes ago
-
5 arrested, 10 stolen motorcycles recovered12 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 expresses serious concern over 164 fire incidents in wheat crop fields21 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive starts across KP21 minutes ago