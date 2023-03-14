POs among 17 suspects held; weapons recovered

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :In ongoing search and strike operations across the district, the district police arrested 17 suspected persons including proclaimed offenders during the last two days.

The crackdowns were initiated on the special instruction of DPO Najamul Hassan against proclaimed offenders and criminal elements to make the district crime free.

The police recovered four AK-47 guns, three rifles, one Kalakove, 22 pistols, and 306 cartridges of different bores.

Cases have been registered against all arrested accused while further investigations were underway.