UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

POs Among 89 Criminals Arrested In Last Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 05:40 PM

POs among 89 criminals arrested in last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of the Punjab police arrested 89 proclaimed offenders (POs), target offenders and court absconders during the last week.

SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hidayat, presenting the weekly performance of both the wings said that crime-fighters of Dolphin Squad and the PRU also recovered narcotics and illegal weapons including 23 pistols, four rifles, 31 magazines, 211 bullets, three bottles of liquor, 104-gram charas and 15-gram heroin from the accused. The two wings showed immediate response to all 443 calls, received on helpline 15.

Tbhirteen bikes and 10 mobile phones were recovered from the criminals during the action. They helped 39 people on different roads of the city. Dolphin Squad and PRU checked 151,000 motorbikes, 3,090 vehicles, more than 155,000 persons. As many as 1,407 motorbikes and three vehicles were impounded and 244 persons were detained in different police stations due to incomplete documents.

The Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 15 persons for violating ban on kite flying, 18 for wheelie and another two over firing in jubilation.

Related Topics

Firing Police Punjab Mobile Vehicles Rashid Criminals All From Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Justice organises course on effectiven ..

30 minutes ago

SDCA: Turkish plane arrives destination after mino ..

30 minutes ago

Sharjah Municipality distributes 3000 seedlings wi ..

1 hour ago

Don’t forget your mask, even if you’re vaccina ..

1 hour ago

Al Dhafra Region Municipality plants 200 Ghaf tree ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Cares’ contribution part of COVID-19 globa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.