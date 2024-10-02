POs among five suspects held; illegal weapons recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The district police on Wednesday held five suspects including Proclaimed Offenders (POs) during search and strike operation in the jurisdiction of Tangi police station here.

According to district police spokesman, two facilitators of the POs were also arrested while two pistols and 250 grams of ice drug were recovered from the suspects.

The operation was conducted by DSP Tangi Zardad Khan, SHO of Tangi Waris Khan.

