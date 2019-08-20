POs caught,cash recovered in Sargodha

The police have arrested two proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons, cash from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) -:The police have arrested two proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons, cash from them.

Police sources said on Tuesday that on the direction of DPO Hassan Mushtaq Sukhera Jhaverian police team headed caught two proclaimed offenders including Khurram s/o Sher Muhammad and Jahangir s/o Ghulam Hussain.

They were involved in robberies and theft cases.

Police recovered a stolen motorbike, pistol 30 bore along with Rs 270,000 cash from their possession and started further investigation.