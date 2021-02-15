UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

POs Involved In Double Murder Arrested

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

POs involved in double murder arrested

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) ::Local police Monday arrested three proclaimed offenders (PO) who were at large after killing two persons in Permuli areas of the district.

According to police, the arrested opened fire on a car and killed Qaisar Khan and Sarfaraz Khan on the spot and flee the scene.

After conducting investigations to trace out culprits, a police team led by Deputy Superintendent Police Razar, Pasham Gul arrested the killers, Nawab Sher, Bakhat Siraj and Amin Sher.

Meanwhile, conducting raids in various areas of the district, police arrested an outlaw, Sherzada, resident of Anmbar and recovered 1.9 kilogram hashish from his possession.

Related Topics

Fire Police Car Po Razar Sarfaraz Khan From

Recent Stories

Power tariff hike by Rs1.95 rejected, termed mini- ..

2 minutes ago

31,604 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15 minutes ago

2,025 new companies joined DMCC in 2020, highest i ..

15 minutes ago

Non-oil trade between UAE, Africa in first nine mo ..

16 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Festival exhibits are favourite to wo ..

16 minutes ago

MNA Sheikh Khurram Shehzad distributes Rs 1.8m che ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.