POs involved in double murder arrested

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) ::Local police Monday arrested three proclaimed offenders (PO) who were at large after killing two persons in Permuli areas of the district.

According to police, the arrested opened fire on a car and killed Qaisar Khan and Sarfaraz Khan on the spot and flee the scene.

After conducting investigations to trace out culprits, a police team led by Deputy Superintendent Police Razar, Pasham Gul arrested the killers, Nawab Sher, Bakhat Siraj and Amin Sher.

Meanwhile, conducting raids in various areas of the district, police arrested an outlaw, Sherzada, resident of Anmbar and recovered 1.9 kilogram hashish from his possession.