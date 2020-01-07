UrduPoint.com
POS System Launched In Ahmedpur East

Muhammad Irfan 27 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 11:10 AM

POS system launched in Ahmedpur East

On the direction of Chief Commissioner in Land Revenue Regional Tax, POS system has been launched and implemented in Ahmedpur East

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :On the direction of Chief Commissioner in Land Revenue Regional Tax, POS system has been launched and implemented in Ahmedpur East.

According to a press release issued here, Chief Commissioner in Land Revenue Regional Tax, Syed Maroof Gilani and Commissioner in Land Revenue Regional Tax Bahawalpur, Masood Akhtar had issued directives to implement POS system in Ahmepur East to generate more revenue.

Additional Commissioner in Land Revenue Regional Tax, Akhtar Soraj headed the team to implement POS system in Ahmedpur East. The team comprised of other members including Haji Riaz Ahmed, Muhammad Akram and Syed Tanseer-ul-Hassan.

The press release further said that POS system would help in generating more tax from the region. "An awareness walk about POS system will be held soon," it added.

