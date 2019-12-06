Posing 18 questions to former Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Shehzad Akbar hopes that Shahbaz would answer these questions

Posing 18 questions to former Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, he hoped that Shahbaz would answer these questions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ):Posing 18 questions to former Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, he hoped that Shahbaz would answer these questions; Whether Nisar Gill and Ali Ahmed were not working as directors for Political Affairs and Strategy and Policy, respectively in the Chief Minister's office during his tenure as Chief Ministers Punjab? Shahbaz Sharif Sahib, whether both aforementioned persons were not your front men and owners of Good Nature Company (GNC) which existed only on papers? Can you confirm that Nisar Gill had written his designation as Advisor on Political Affairs in his Bank Account Opening Form and the address he wrote in the form was Chief Minister Office.

Shahbaz Sharif! can you confirm that same director Political Affairs Nisar Gill had accompanied your son Salman Shahbaz in the visits of London, Dubai and Qatar? Was it not a fact that your cash boys Masroor Anwar and Shoaib Qamar had transferred million of rupee into your account after withdrawing the same from the account of GNC.

Would you like to confirm Shahbaz Sharif that you bought two villas at Whispering Pines for your wife Tehmina Durrani by utilizing the same amount? Shahbaz Sharif! would you like to confirm that the aforementioned cash boys had not transferred billion of rupees into the accounts of your two sons Hamza and Saman's account after withdrawing from the accounts of GNC? Would you like to tell Shahbaz Sharif that Nisar Gill had not transferred huge amount from his account to you and your sons' accounts ? Was it not a fact that you; Shahbaz Sharif and your family, had utilized billion of rupee of GNC accounts to meet your and family's expenses in the country and abroad? Was it not a fact that GNC had deposited million of rupee indirectly in the account of your peon Malik Maqsood? Was it not a fact that by appointing the owners of GNC in Chief Minister's office you were directly involved in laundering the black money? Virtually you were patronizing this business from your office? Was it not a fact that you had received kick backs and commission at your residence 96 H Model Town and was it a fact that your Green Bullet Proof Land Cruiser and Elite Force Punjab were used in transferring the black money at your another office 55-K, Model Town residence? Shahbaz Sharif Sahib! was it not a fact that you and your family were not involved in transferring money through TTS with the help of different money changers? Had you not constructed 96-H, Model Town Lahore from the money laundered through these TTs? Would you confirm four money exchange companies including Al Zaroni Exchange Company, Rames Tax Exchange transferred huge amount in the account of Begum Nusrat Shahbaz and Salman Shahbaz through TTs, the same companies also laundered money for Asif Ali Zardari and Omni group? Had your son in law Ali Imran not devoured money donated by Department for International Development (DFID) through Naveed Ikram? Would you like to tell, Mr Shahbaz, that when will you sue Daily Mail journalist David Rose?