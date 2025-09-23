Position-holders Awarded Electric Scooty Bikes
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) A ceremony was held at the board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore on Tuesday in which electric scooty bikes were distributed among position-holding students of Punjab.
Commissioner Lahore Division and Chairperson BISE Lahore Marryam Khan distributed the bikes among the top students.
Talking on the occasion, she said the awards had been given on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif to acknowledge the students’ outstanding academic performance and to encourage them to pursue higher education with greater zeal.
She said that investing in the youth was the government’s top priority, and such initiatives would not only motivate position-holders but also inspire other students across Punjab to excel in their studies.
The scheme covers position-holders from the Intermediate Annual Examinations 2024 across all 29 educational boards of Pakistan. In Lahore, the top achievers were invited to the ceremony and handed over the electric scooty bikes along with keys.
Secretary Lahore Board Rizwan Nazir and Controller of Examinations Tauseef-ur-Rehman were also present on the occasion and distributed bikes among the students.
