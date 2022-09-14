Position holders of metric exam to get Rs20,000 per month scholarship: Minister

Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash here Wednesday said that position holders students of the metric and intermediate examinations would get Rs20,000 and Rs25,000 per month scholarships respectively

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Kamran Bangash here Wednesday said that position holders students of the metric and intermediate examinations would get Rs20,000 and Rs25,000 per month scholarships respectively.

He said scholarships upto medical colleges and engineering universities would continue in KP.

Addressing scholarships distribution ceremony among position holders students, he said the employees of education foundation housing scheme spread on 160 kanal has been completed and all affairs the department were being digitalized.

He said establishment of housing schemes for employers at divisional level including DI Khan and Mardan was workable and that 3lakh employees were associated with the education foundation.

Later, the Minister distributed cheques among position holders students.