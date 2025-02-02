Position Holders To Attend CM Ceremony On 4th
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur has announced that its top position holders will attend the chief minister cash prize and medals distribution ceremony to be held in Lahore on February 4.
According to a press release issued here, the BISE Bahawalpur has received an invitation from the Chief Minster Office for the ceremony. “Position holders will get cash prizes and medals at the ceremony,” it said.
The position holders will attend the ceremony along with their parents and teachers. First position holder will get a cash prize of Rs500,000, second position holder Rs300,000 and third position holder Rs200,000, while the best teacher will get Rs100,000.
Recent Stories
GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative
UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort
4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia
TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment
Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE
Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans
UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability
China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion
EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force
Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Position holders to attend CM ceremony on 4th7 minutes ago
-
Action against sellers of fake fertilizers, pesticides ordered7 minutes ago
-
First anti-polio campaign of 2025 to be kicks off in Balochistan on Monday7 minutes ago
-
Loader kills 7-year-old girl in Swabi7 minutes ago
-
Man stabbed to death on Dilazak Road7 minutes ago
-
Polio staff awarded for achieving targets7 minutes ago
-
Food exporters delegation leaves for Saudi Arabia to explore opportunities17 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s global business potential highlighted at Davos summit17 minutes ago
-
Cleanup operation continues in Kot Momin18 minutes ago
-
CM stresses wetlands’ role in climate protection28 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on Lahore Development Plan28 minutes ago
-
Sa’ad elected PMNYC member28 minutes ago