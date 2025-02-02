Open Menu

Position Holders To Attend CM Ceremony On 4th

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Position holders to attend CM ceremony on 4th

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur has announced that its top position holders will attend the chief minister cash prize and medals distribution ceremony to be held in Lahore on February 4.

According to a press release issued here, the BISE Bahawalpur has received an invitation from the Chief Minster Office for the ceremony. “Position holders will get cash prizes and medals at the ceremony,” it said.

The position holders will attend the ceremony along with their parents and teachers. First position holder will get a cash prize of Rs500,000, second position holder Rs300,000 and third position holder Rs200,000, while the best teacher will get Rs100,000.

Recent Stories

GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, gene ..

GCC countries received 68.1 million tourists, generated $110.4 billion in 2023: ..

7 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ init ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Erth Dubai’ initiative

22 minutes ago
 UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduatio ..

UAE Sustainability Fellowship celebrates graduation of second cohort

22 minutes ago
 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia

4.6-magnitude earthquake rattles eastern Ethiopia

53 minutes ago
 TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight import ..

TRENDS, Egypt's Minister of Youth highlight importance of youth empowerment

2 hours ago
 Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustai ..

Innovation fundamental pillar for achieving sustainable growth: DoE

2 hours ago
Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plan ..

Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans

3 hours ago
 UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving ..

UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability

4 hours ago
 China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, re ..

China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion

5 hours ago
 EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force

EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force

6 hours ago
 Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024

Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan