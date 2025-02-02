Position holders to attend CM ceremony on 4th

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Bahawalpur has announced that its top position holders will attend the chief minister cash prize and medals distribution ceremony to be held in Lahore on February 4.

According to a press release issued here, the BISE Bahawalpur has received an invitation from the Chief Minster Office for the ceremony. “Position holders will get cash prizes and medals at the ceremony,” it said.

The position holders will attend the ceremony along with their parents and teachers. First position holder will get a cash prize of Rs500,000, second position holder Rs300,000 and third position holder Rs200,000, while the best teacher will get Rs100,000.