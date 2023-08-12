Position of river inflows, outflows

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma was recorded along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages here on Saturday.

According to a communique here, Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 226400 cusecs and Outflows 248500 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 42100 cusecs and Outflows 42100 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 260400 cusecs and Outflow 260400, jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 33500 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 73100 cusecs and Outflows 43600 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 220000 cusecs and Outflows 212000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 248000 cusecs and Outflows 197900 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 242100 cusecs and Outflows 224000 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 283300 cusecs and Outflows 251300 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 237000 cusecs and Outflows 182600 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 225700 cusecs and Outflows 186300 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 63200 cusecs and Outflow 52600 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 76600 cusecs and Outflows 61100 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1549.22 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.764 Million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1238.75 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 7.096 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 646.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.153 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.