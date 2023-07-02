Positive activities stressed for healthy personality, development of youth

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Station Commander Brigadier Rashid Khan has underlined the need for promoting positive activities among the youth for their healthy personality development.

He expressed these views while speaking as the chief guest on the occasion of the Wrestling Competition organized with the support of the Pakistan Army at Haq Nawaz Park.

He opined that youth had to play a key role in national development and they should be attracted towards healthy activities like wrestling for a healthy society's development.

He said All-Pakistan Country Wrestling Competitions would be organized with District Wrestling Association to provide opportunities in sports to citizens.

Famous wrestlers and a large number of citizens were present in Haq Nawaz Park to watch the wrestling competitions.

As many as 20 wrestlers aged 15 to 35 years participated from across the country.

Those who were declared winners included Hamad wrestler, Qadir wrestler, Dildar wrestler, Tariq wrestlers and Amar wrestler and the chief guest awarded them cash prizes and trophies.

The station commander, Brigadier Rashid Khan was apprised about the historical status of the Dasi Wrestling game and the problems being faced by the wrestlers.

The station commander assured them of his full cooperation in this regard and added that all possible help would be provided to enable them to brighten the name of the country not only at the national level but also at the international level.