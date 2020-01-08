Positive attitude shown by political parties proof of good democratic traditions: Firdous

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Wednesday that unity and positive attitude shown by all political parties over Army Act was reflection of good parliamentary and democratic traditions in the country.

In a tweet, she said that political harmony and national unity on the issue was a clear message for the enemies of Pakistan that the nation was united on important national issues and nation interests.

She said that the there was need to further improvement in national harmony and unity for the sake of national interests and keeping in view regional situation.

She expressed the hope that similar sentiments of harmony would be shown in the Senate too.