Positive cases in Peshawar rises from 26% to 30% in the last two weeks: Dr. Mahboob

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :The rate of positive cases in Peshawar has reached 26 to 30 per cent in the last two weeks, mask sales have increased across the city and the risk of coronavirus infection in young children has also increased.

When contacted, Chairman Mahboob Medical Institute Dr. Mahboob-ur-Rehman said that during the third wave of coronavirus, the rate of positive cases in the provincial capital Peshawar is the highest in the province.

The fears of young children also getting coronavirus have increased in the city, he said.

On the other hand, small children are also selling safety masks on busy highways, intersections and other places in the city, he added. Citizens, he said, were of the view that the government and concerned agencies should take concrete steps so that to safeguard the children.

He said that due to the rising tide of corona in Peshawar, section 144 has been enforced in the district for non-use of masks, to prevent coronavirus. He said, ongoing measures are in place, however, tough decisions are also required against those who do not wear masks and are careless.