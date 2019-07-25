UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Positive Change Emerges In Counrty's Political Scenario: Chief Minister

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 06:59 PM

Positive change emerges in counrty's political scenario: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a positive new change emerged on the political scenario of Pakistan on July 25, 2018 when the people wrote a new history and dismantled the idols of corruption with the power of their votes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a positive new change emerged on the political scenario of Pakistan on July 25, 2018 when the people wrote a new history and dismantled the idols of corruption with the power of their votes.

In a statement, issued here on Thursday, the CM said that the opposition parties were celebrating a black day not against the government but in remembrance of their misdeeds.

He said that the elements celebrating the so-called day played havoc with the country and added that the corrupt cabal had been fully exposed. The opposition has also lost its credibility, he added.

The CM said that it is a reality that the rejected elements were only worried about saving their looted money and the hue and cry of the opposition leaders was, in fact, a cry of the thieves.

He said that people were fully conscious and would not be deceived by the opposition again.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Chief Minister Punjab Hue Money July 2018 Government Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Tokyo Governor to attend Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Grand ..

30 minutes ago

Rain/wind thunderstorm reduces humidity level in c ..

52 seconds ago

Govt earmarks Rs 440.208m for six uplift schemes

54 seconds ago

19 booked over water theft in Sargodha

56 seconds ago

Crew of Russian Tanker Seized by Ukraine's SBU Com ..

1 minute ago

Nawab Wassan vows to provide cheap houses to poor ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.