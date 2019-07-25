Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a positive new change emerged on the political scenario of Pakistan on July 25, 2018 when the people wrote a new history and dismantled the idols of corruption with the power of their votes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a positive new change emerged on the political scenario of Pakistan on July 25, 2018 when the people wrote a new history and dismantled the idols of corruption with the power of their votes.

In a statement, issued here on Thursday, the CM said that the opposition parties were celebrating a black day not against the government but in remembrance of their misdeeds.

He said that the elements celebrating the so-called day played havoc with the country and added that the corrupt cabal had been fully exposed. The opposition has also lost its credibility, he added.

The CM said that it is a reality that the rejected elements were only worried about saving their looted money and the hue and cry of the opposition leaders was, in fact, a cry of the thieves.

He said that people were fully conscious and would not be deceived by the opposition again.