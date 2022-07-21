Positive competition to help accelerate agricultural research: AARI scientist

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Chief scientist of Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) Muhammad Nawaz Khan Mekan said on Thursday that positive competition approach among agricultural scientists could accelerate the pace of research.

He was addressing a meeting at AARI Complex here, which was attended by heads of various departments including Director Soil Fertility Dr Muhammad Akram Qazi, Director Reference Laboratory Kasur (Raiwind) Dr Abid Niaz, Principal scientist Dr Muhammad Sarfraz and senior scientific officer Muhammad Riaz Gondal.

The chief scientist said that Ayub Research Institute was an authentic institute in the country.

Therefore, its scientists were duty bound to introduce new crops and tree varieties, which should have the ability to give maximum yield even during odd and harsh weather conditions.

He said that AARI had brought green revolution in the country during 1960s and its wheat, cotton, sugarcane, rice, pulses, vegetable and fruit varieties were still producing maximum yield.

However, it was need of the hour to introduce new varieties to cater to future needs of food, he said and urged the agricultural scientists to urge farmers to adopt value addition so that their farm products could enhance national exports and fetch maximum foreign exchange for Pakistan.