UrduPoint.com

Positive Development Expected On New LG Law: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Positive development expected on new LG law: Governor

On the new local government law, the Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday said that a positive development was expected as talks between the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) were going on to deliberate on this matter, also expressing hope that people would get good news in this regard soon

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :On the new local government law, the Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday said that a positive development was expected as talks between the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) were going on to deliberate on this matter, also expressing hope that people would get good news in this regard soon.

The Sindh Governor said this while talking to the media persons on the occasion of his visit to the shrine of famous Saint Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi, here.

Earlier, the Governor of Sindh recited Fateha, placed flowers on the shrine and prayed for the development of the country, and of the province.

On this occasion, the Head of Saylani Welfare International Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqi also accompanied the Governor.

Talking to the media after visiting the shrine, the governor said that Sindh was the land of Sufi and Saints because islam spread in this region due to their efforts.

Governor Sindh further said that Sufis and saints always taught love, and brotherhood due to which the people of this region embraced Islam.

The Governor said that Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi holds a prominent position among the Saints and he had been visiting this shrine for the past 25 years because he gets peace of mind here.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan MQM Governor Visit Ghazi Media Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills Limited Love

Recent Stories

Tennis: Florence Open ATP results

Tennis: Florence Open ATP results

7 minutes ago
 Biden Says US Federal Government Aiding in Probe o ..

Biden Says US Federal Government Aiding in Probe of N. Carolina Shooting That Ki ..

7 minutes ago
 DG Qadir Bakhsh visits Levies Training Center Khuz ..

DG Qadir Bakhsh visits Levies Training Center Khuzdar

13 minutes ago
 US Senators Call for Repealing of 2002 Authorizati ..

US Senators Call for Repealing of 2002 Authorization to Use Military Force for I ..

13 minutes ago
 NATO Neptune Strike Military Exercise Kicks Off in ..

NATO Neptune Strike Military Exercise Kicks Off in Mediterranean Sea

14 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says N. Korean Warplane Flights Near S. K ..

Pentagon Says N. Korean Warplane Flights Near S. Korea Undermine Regional Stabil ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.