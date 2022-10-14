Positive development expected on new LG law: Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :On the new local government law, the Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday said that a positive development was expected as talks between the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) were going on to deliberate on this matter, also expressing hope that people would get good news in this regard soon.

The Sindh Governor said this while talking to the media persons on the occasion of his visit to the shrine of famous Saint Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi, here.

Earlier, the Governor of Sindh recited Fateha, placed flowers on the shrine and prayed for the development of the country, and of the province.

On this occasion, the Head of Saylani Welfare International Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqi also accompanied the Governor.

Talking to the media after visiting the shrine, the governor said that Sindh was the land of Sufi and Saints because islam spread in this region due to their efforts.

Governor Sindh further said that Sufis and saints always taught love, and brotherhood due to which the people of this region embraced Islam.

The Governor said that Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi holds a prominent position among the Saints and he had been visiting this shrine for the past 25 years because he gets peace of mind here.