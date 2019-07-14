UrduPoint.com
Positive Developments Seen On Kartarpur Corridor Talks: FO Spokesman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said on Sunday that positive development had been seen on the second round of talks between Pakistan and India about the opening of Kartarpur corridor.

Briefing the media here at Wahga border, he said that consensus had been developed on 80 per cent issues regarding Kartarpur Corridor, whereas, 20 per cent issues would be resolved in future talks.

To a question, Dr Faisal said that specific details could not be shared before the agreement with the public according to the international norms.

Earlier, before resumption of talks, the spokesman said that Pakistan was committed for materializing Kartarpur Corridor into reality before the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh founder Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji under the Prime Minister's direction and promise.

Eight-member Indian delegation led by Subhash Chandar Lal Das (SCL Das), Joint Secretary Indian Home Affairs came to Pakistan whereas Joint Secretary Indian Home Affairs Rajev Singh Thakur, Joint Secretary Indian External Affairs Dr Deepak Mittal, Joint Secretary Cabinet Parag Jain, Avi Prakash, Hussan Lal (Punjab Government, India) and Maneesh Rastogi were among the Indian delegation.

Later, the Foreign Office Spokesman and other members of the Pakistani delegation planted a Neem tree named as (Kartarpur Peace tree) at Wahga.

It is pertinent to mention here that the first round of talks between Pakistan and India on Kartarpur Corridor was held on March 14 at Attari, India, in which an 18-member Pakistani delegation led by Dr Muhammad Faisal represented Pakistan.

