ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Friday said the positive economic outlook of the country was the manifestation of the utmost efforts made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI

During a meeting with European Union (EU) Ambassador Androulla Kaminara, the minister said the government was heading towards the right direction to address the challenges confronting the country, according to a ministry press release.

Ijaz Shah said the human trafficking was not an issue merely related to Pakistan; however, the government was taking all necessary steps to resolve the matter.

During the meeting, bilateral issues including Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and other matters were discussed.

The ambassador hoped that Pakistan would improve its position under FATF consequent to its efforts.

Androulla Kaminara said seminars would be organized on money laundering, anti-terrorism and other important topics for creating a better public understanding on them.

Ijaz Shah welcomed the EU ambassador's initiative of holding seminars assured him of the government's full cooperation in that regard.