Positive headway as consensus on 80 pc Kartarpur Corridor issues reached: FO Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :The second round of talks between India and Pakistan regarding Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims was held here Sunday what Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said concluded with a positive development as both the sides reached consensus on 80 percent of the issues.

Talking to media at Wagah where the two delegations met, Dr Faisal, also Director General South Asia of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said another round of talks would require to sort out rest of the issues.

Dr Faisal led the Pakistani side while Home Ministry's Joint Secretary SCL Das led the eight-member Indian delegation.

After the first round held at Attari on March 14, India had pulled out of the second round of talks scheduled on April 2.

Dr Faisal said the objective behind opening the Kartarpur Corridor was to achieve peace for what Pakistan was committed.

To a question about the number of pilgrims to be allowed through the Corridor, Dr Faisal said Pakistan would allow the pilgrims up to the maximum capacity of the facility.

"(We will do) whatever will be possible physically. I cannot go into the figures.

Our intention is clear and before you. We are willing. This is the prime minister's initiative and will go up to the maximum possible limit," he remarked.

Without giving details, he said 20 percent matters were yet unresolved which would require another round of talks.

However, he said the details of the talks would be shared with the public after both the sides reached an agreement on all the issue.

He said as the objective was to make Kartarpur Corridor a 'corridor for peace', therefore, Pakistan was trying to overcome the mutual differences. "If God willing, this is an effort towards the very direction," he commented.

Earlier, before the talks, Dr Faisal told media that as per Prime Minister Imran Khan's directive, Pakistan was committed to materializing Kartarpur Sahib Corridor into reality for 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

He said more than 70 percent work on Gurdwara Complex, Terminal Building and road had been completed as the work on Pakistan side was heading fast.

Later, Dr Faisal also planted a sapling at the complex and tweeted the image with a hashtag #TreeofPeace.