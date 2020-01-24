Positive news from sports ground help promote of sports: Commissioner Karachi

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani said that every positive news coming from the sports field was very helpful in the development and promotion of sports in the country.

Players raising the flag of country at the international level were our pride.

Addressing an event organized by the Softball Federation of Pakistan at the Commissioner House in connection with the countdown to the 2020 Olympic Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan, he said that legend players present at the event were role models for our youngsters.

Iftikhar Shalwani expressed the hope that there would be good news for the country from Olympic Games this year. The Softball Federation had set a positive example by organizing an event on the occasion of countdown of Olympic Games for which I congratulate Softball Federation's Secretary General Asif Azeem and the whole Olympian family.

Such events would help strengthening the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan.

Squash legend Jehangir Khan said that the development of all sports including squash in the country required provision of the best infrastructure and advanced technology for the players besides provision of financial assistance to the players so they could focus their attention on the sport.

Hockey Olympian Islahuddin said that Pakistani players in past had proven their talents in the Olympic Games.

Olympian Boxer Malang Baloch, Softball Federation Chairperson Tehmina Asif, Sindh Olympic Association Secretary General Ahmed Ali Rajput, Federation Secretary General Asif Azeem, Joint Secretary Muhammad Zeeshan Merchant, Finance Secretary Murad Hussain, Coach Faraz Aijaz, Pakistan Boxing Federation Vice President Asghar Baloch and others sports related personalities were present on the occasion.