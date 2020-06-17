ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :As the novel Coronaviurs (COVID-19) death toll in the city reached 90, the health authorities were expecting positive outcome on its decision of sealing four sub-sectors of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to contain the spread amongst the citizens in specified areas.

According to official sources, as per data 441 persons were tested positive with COVID-19 in Sector I-8, and 427 in the sector I-10.

Earlier the sector G-9 was sealed after 430 cases were confirmed with the COVID-19 and the administration decided to lockdown two sub sectors there as well.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat had stated that the decision was taken in response to the District Health Office's recommendation to seal G-9/2 and G-9/3 along with the sector's markaz, commonly known as Karachi Company.

Residents of all sub-sectors were given a day to make the necessary arrangements and obtain essential items, while the administration also make arrangements during this period.

The DC had said that people will not be allowed out of their homes during the lockdown except to buy essentials, however medical stores and food outlets in the area will stay open during the lockdown.

All activities, including weddings, events and gatherings will be suspended.

According to the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) data 385 more cases have been reported in Islamabad in last 24 hours, taking the toll of the infected COVID-19 persons to 9,242 in the city.

The number of recovered patients has reached 2439.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zaeem Zia said that although there is a hike in cases in Islamabad, the brighter side is the number of tests per million in Islamabad. "We are ensuring diagnosing and isolating the infected ones and will keep diagnosing more and will ensure necessary actions in place to contain virus." A notification was issued by District Magistrate Islamabad said "In exercise of the powers under Epidemic Diseases Control Act, 1958 and after notification of COVID-19 confirmed cases on line list of NIH duly traced by the surveillance teams and in order to prevent the community spread of the COVID-19 virus in the area, the sector I-8/3, I-8/4, I-10/1, and I-10/2 Islamabad along with main marakiz of I-8 and I-10 are hereby sealed w.e.f. 18 June 2020, 12:01am, in public interest and until further orders."395/