Positive reporting by media crucial for polio-free Pakistan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Positive reporting by media is a must as false propaganda may print negative impacts on anti-polio drive, said UNICEF Media Officer Shadab Yousaf and National Emergency Operations Center Communications for Development Officer Ijaz-ur-Rehman on Friday.

Talking to reporters in connection with anti-polio drive to be commenced from September 17, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at Abbottabad Press Club, they said Pakistan is near to eradicate this crippling disease and everyone should fulfill their responsibilities to make Pakistan a polio-free country.

Ijaz said societies have played their role in the eradication of polio and saved their future generations quoting example of Nigeria which has been included in the list of polio-free countries.

He said anti-polio campaign is conducted four times annually across the country but some parents who refuse polio-drops to their children have failed to produce positive results as new polio cases have been reported.

Shadab said it would not be possible to eradicate the disease unless children across the country are vaccinated against the polio four times a year.

She said health workers are performing their duties in unfavorable conditions.

On this occasion, journalists also shared their suggestions to bring improvement in the anti-polio drive and discussed the difficulties faced by the healthcare workers during the anti-polio campaign.