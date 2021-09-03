UrduPoint.com

Positive Reporting By Media Crucial For Polio-free Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 10:16 PM

Positive reporting by media crucial for polio-free Pakistan

Positive reporting by media is a must as false propaganda may print negative impacts on anti-polio drive, said UNICEF Media Officer Shadab Yousaf and National Emergency Operations Center Communications for Development Officer Ijaz-ur-Rehman on Friday

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Positive reporting by media is a must as false propaganda may print negative impacts on anti-polio drive, said UNICEF Media Officer Shadab Yousaf and National Emergency Operations Center Communications for Development Officer Ijaz-ur-Rehman on Friday.

Talking to reporters in connection with anti-polio drive to be commenced from September 17, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at Abbottabad Press Club, they said Pakistan is near to eradicate this crippling disease and everyone should fulfill their responsibilities to make Pakistan a polio-free country.

Ijaz said societies have played their role in the eradication of polio and saved their future generations quoting example of Nigeria which has been included in the list of polio-free countries.

He said anti-polio campaign is conducted four times annually across the country but some parents who refuse polio-drops to their children have failed to produce positive results as new polio cases have been reported.

Shadab said it would not be possible to eradicate the disease unless children across the country are vaccinated against the polio four times a year.

She said health workers are performing their duties in unfavorable conditions.

On this occasion, journalists also shared their suggestions to bring improvement in the anti-polio drive and discussed the difficulties faced by the healthcare workers during the anti-polio campaign.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Abbottabad Nigeria May September Media From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid announces five best &amp; five ..

Mohammed bin Rashid announces five best &amp; five underperforming government en ..

48 minutes ago
 Five killed, two injured in accident

Five killed, two injured in accident

2 minutes ago
 332 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC ..

332 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC

2 minutes ago
 Syria Requests UN Take Measures to Prevent New Isr ..

Syria Requests UN Take Measures to Prevent New Israeli Attacks - Foreign Ministr ..

2 minutes ago
 Cosmonaut Calls 1st Approach to Nauka Module Durin ..

Cosmonaut Calls 1st Approach to Nauka Module During Spacewalk From ISS 'Historic ..

2 minutes ago
 FM, UK Foreign Secretary discuss bilateral ties, A ..

FM, UK Foreign Secretary discuss bilateral ties, Afghanistan

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.