Positive Results Of PM Saudi Arabia Visit To Accrue Within Few Months : Tarar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said highly successful
second visit of Prime Minister to Saudi Arabia within a month to participate in World Economic
Forum, was historic and major development, which would eventually bring about extensive positive
results within next few months.
Addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister for Law and
Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, he said comprehensive planning by Saudi Arabia
for investment in Pakistan was a turning point in the bilateral relations.
Tarar said that multiple meetings were held with the Saudi ministers on the sidelines
of the WEF during the Prime Minister’s visit. "In two days, 12 high-level meetings were
held with ministers and major personalities of Saudi Arabia including ministers for
finance, industries, investment, energy and climate change", he said.
The Saudi ministers expressed their commitment to work with Pakistan with regard to
bilateral cooperation and investment on the special directives of Crown Prince Muhammad
bin Salman, he added.
Within a short span of just one month, the Prime Minister had two meetings with the Saudi
Crown Prince that had a historic significance for the two brotherly countries.
He said immediately after Eidul Fitr, the Saudi Finance Minister visited Pakistan along with
relevant ministers and extensive consultations were held regarding economic cooperation
and investment.
On the directives of the Saudi Crown Prince, the Saudi ministers formulated a comprehensive
programme for cooperation with Pakistan , he added.
The minister said that it was was the new robust initiative in Pakistan-Saudi relations, and the
specific results of the Prime Minister's historic visit have started to come to fore.
Attaullah Tarar said that in follow-up to the PM's Saudi visit, a delegation of Saudi businessmen
was also coming to Pakistan in the next few days.
"This is the outcome of successful foreign policy of Prime Minister
Shehbaz Sharif ", he said, adding that the exchange of delegations
will continue between the two brotherly countries. He said that a
delegation of Pakistani ministers including Petroleum Minister
Mussadaq Malik, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, Minister for Energy
Awais Laghari and officials of Special Investment Facilitation Council
had reached Saudi Arabia a day before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
and returned one day after him as they held meetings on the sidelines
of the World Economic Forum.
He said when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said during his speech at
the World Economic Forum that peace in the world was not possible
without peace in Gaza, the entire hall clapped for him.
Attaullah Tarar said that a campaign by a section of media, intelligentsia and
academia regarding online harassment and fake news was witnessed on
social media recently.
He opined that there must be an end to any harassment, including online
and said suggestions should be put forward to the government on how to
counter such campaigns.
He said that there was also call for specific authority to address the issue of online
harassment as at present there was no law to protect digital rights of consumers.
He said it was imperative to avert propaganda and rumors on social media and
ensure the protection of people's digital rights.
He said it was high time to take measures to prevent trends on
social media targeting specific persons. He said it was necessary to create
awareness among the general public about their digital rights.
He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had issued directives for
increasing the wheat procurement target to facilitate the farmers who
contributed heavily in the rural economy.
