Positive results of PM Saudi Arabia visit to accrue within few months : Tarar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said highly successful

second visit of Prime Minister to Saudi Arabia within a month to participate in World Economic

Forum, was historic and major development, which would eventually bring about extensive positive

results within next few months.

Addressing a press conference along with Federal Minister for Law and

Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, he said comprehensive planning by Saudi Arabia

for investment in Pakistan was a turning point in the bilateral relations.

Tarar said that multiple meetings were held with the Saudi ministers on the sidelines

of the WEF during the Prime Minister’s visit. "In two days, 12 high-level meetings were

held with ministers and major personalities of Saudi Arabia including ministers for

finance, industries, investment, energy and climate change", he said.

The Saudi ministers expressed their commitment to work with Pakistan with regard to

bilateral cooperation and investment on the special directives of Crown Prince Muhammad

bin Salman, he added.

Within a short span of just one month, the Prime Minister had two meetings with the Saudi

Crown Prince that had a historic significance for the two brotherly countries.

He said immediately after Eidul Fitr, the Saudi Finance Minister visited Pakistan along with

relevant ministers and extensive consultations were held regarding economic cooperation

and investment.

On the directives of the Saudi Crown Prince, the Saudi ministers formulated a comprehensive

programme for cooperation with Pakistan , he added.

The minister said that it was was the new robust initiative in Pakistan-Saudi relations, and the

specific results of the Prime Minister's historic visit have started to come to fore.

Attaullah Tarar said that in follow-up to the PM's Saudi visit, a delegation of Saudi businessmen

was also coming to Pakistan in the next few days.

"This is the outcome of successful foreign policy of Prime Minister

Shehbaz Sharif ", he said, adding that the exchange of delegations

will continue between the two brotherly countries. He said that a

delegation of Pakistani ministers including Petroleum Minister

Mussadaq Malik, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal, Minister for Energy

Awais Laghari and officials of Special Investment Facilitation Council

had reached Saudi Arabia a day before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

and returned one day after him as they held meetings on the sidelines

of the World Economic Forum.

He said when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said during his speech at

the World Economic Forum that peace in the world was not possible

without peace in Gaza, the entire hall clapped for him.

Attaullah Tarar said that a campaign by a section of media, intelligentsia and

academia regarding online harassment and fake news was witnessed on

social media recently.

He opined that there must be an end to any harassment, including online

and said suggestions should be put forward to the government on how to

counter such campaigns.

He said that there was also call for specific authority to address the issue of online

harassment as at present there was no law to protect digital rights of consumers.

He said it was imperative to avert propaganda and rumors on social media and

ensure the protection of people's digital rights.

He said it was high time to take measures to prevent trends on

social media targeting specific persons. He said it was necessary to create

awareness among the general public about their digital rights.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had issued directives for

increasing the wheat procurement target to facilitate the farmers who

contributed heavily in the rural economy.