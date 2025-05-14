Positive role of opposition vital for strengthening democratic institution : Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday said that the positive role of the opposition is a guarantee of the stability of democracy and province and our government is committed to the principles of transparency and consultation.

He expressed these views while talking to opposition party members of the assembly led by Leader of the Opposition Mir Younis Aziz Zehri called on him here.

On this occasion, a detailed discussion was held on the budget of the new fiscal year and the overall situation of the province.

While talking to the members of the assembly, Balochistan CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that a strategy has been adopted to take all stakeholders along for the development of the province and public welfare.

He said that the public interest and the needs of the province would be given priority in the budget of the new fiscal year, while consultation of public representatives also plays a key role in the preparation and implementation of development projects.

The CM emphasized that the current government is determined to take all political forces together and lead Balochistan on the path of development and prosperity.