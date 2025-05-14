Open Menu

Positive Role Of Opposition Vital For Strengthening Democratic Institution : Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 14, 2025 | 06:45 PM

Positive role of opposition vital for strengthening democratic institution : Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday said that the positive role of the opposition is a guarantee of the stability of democracy and province and our government is committed to the principles of transparency and consultation

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Wednesday said that the positive role of the opposition is a guarantee of the stability of democracy and province and our government is committed to the principles of transparency and consultation.

He expressed these views while talking to opposition party members of the assembly led by Leader of the Opposition Mir Younis Aziz Zehri called on him here.

On this occasion, a detailed discussion was held on the budget of the new fiscal year and the overall situation of the province.

While talking to the members of the assembly, Balochistan CM Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that a strategy has been adopted to take all stakeholders along for the development of the province and public welfare.

He said that the public interest and the needs of the province would be given priority in the budget of the new fiscal year, while consultation of public representatives also plays a key role in the preparation and implementation of development projects.

The CM emphasized that the current government is determined to take all political forces together and lead Balochistan on the path of development and prosperity.

Recent Stories

Hassan Nawaz’s all businesses shut down in UK af ..

Hassan Nawaz’s all businesses shut down in UK after being declared bank defaul ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UN-Habitat agree to develop national urb ..

Pakistan, UN-Habitat agree to develop national urban development strategy

29 seconds ago
 Senate's House Business Advisory Committee plans 3 ..

Senate's House Business Advisory Committee plans 350th session agenda, pays trib ..

31 seconds ago
 6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Mugla, Türkiye

6.0-magnitude earthquake hits Mugla, Türkiye

32 seconds ago
 Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique prio ..

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique prioritises modern technology in p ..

34 seconds ago
 Two more valiant sons of soil embrace martyrdom: I ..

Two more valiant sons of soil embrace martyrdom: ISPR

12 minutes ago
SDPI, WPC call for reform, accountability, legisla ..

SDPI, WPC call for reform, accountability, legislative action

8 minutes ago
 DC inspects sewerage scheme, urges timely completi ..

DC inspects sewerage scheme, urges timely completion

8 minutes ago
 Father, son died after falling into manhole in Ahm ..

Father, son died after falling into manhole in Ahmedpur Sharqia

8 minutes ago
 Punjab police arrest 907 in weeklong anti-drug ope ..

Punjab police arrest 907 in weeklong anti-drug operation

8 minutes ago
 Livestock Department taking measures to strengthen ..

Livestock Department taking measures to strengthen rural economy

8 minutes ago
 Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Se ..

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM) Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar hails ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan