Positive Societal Change Vital To End Violence Against Women: FCCI President

Fri 19th June 2020 | 07:36 PM

Positive societal change vital to end violence against women: FCCI president

A positive societal and behavioral change is imperative to eliminate violence against women and in this connection we must follow golden principles of Islam instead of issuing cosmetic statements

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :A positive societal and behavioral change is imperative to eliminate violence against women and in this connection we must follow golden principles of islam instead of issuing cosmetic statements.

This was stated by Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan in his message on the International Day for Elimination of Sexual Violence Against Women. He said that despite being an ideological Islamic country, we are not fully following the message of Islam in letter and spirit regarding women.

"Women are regarded as second-rate citizens and hence they are unable to play their productive role in the economic uplift of Pakistan," he added.

The FCCI president emphasised the need to create Islamic culture and promote our supreme religious values to save women from violence. He said that everyone of us must pay due respect to women so that they could feel themselves safe and secure and play their role in overall development of Pakistan.

He also stressed the need to make conscious efforts at all levels in this respect. He said that Islam has introduced the best laws for an equitable and free from prejudice society.

