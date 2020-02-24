Positive steps being taken to change police culture: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said that the department was striving hard to change old police culture aimed to restore public trust on the police departme

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan said that the department was striving hard to change old police culture aimed to restore public trust on the police department.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of newly constructed building of Tiba Sultanpur police station here on Monday, Waseem Ahmed Khan said that as per vision of IG Punjab, different initiatives were being taken to bring positive changes in the police department. He said that construction of new buildings for police stations were continued with rapid pace where latest technology, community rooms and other facilities were being ensured.

He said that six police stations of district Vehari were being shifted in new buildings to provide friendly environment to citizens.

He said that the building of Tiba Sultanpur police station have been completed with funds of Rs 50 million in which new furniture and other equipments have been provided.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Aurangzaib Khan Khichi and MPA Muhammad Ali Raza Khakwani lauded the regional police officer for different initiatives to make police stations public friendly.

They said that a remarkable decrease in crime ratio has been noticed in the district due to positive efforts of the police department under the supervision of District Police Officer Akhtar Farooq.