Positive use of social media stressed to build national integration, eliminate extremism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd December, 2019) Speakers at a seminar here on Tuesday stressed the need to encourage positive use of social media to contribute to national integration and eliminate extremism from the society.Two-day training workshop on Naujawanan-e-Pakistan titled Advancing Inclusiveness among Youth through Training and education' was held at the Islamic Research Institute, International Islamic University Islamabad, organised by Paigham-e-Pakistan Centre for Peace, Reconciliation and Reconstruction Studies.A total of eight interactive sessions were conducted during the two-day training workshop in which a large number of students actively participated and resource persons gave them different practical activities to train them vis-vis ideas towards reconstruction of an inclusive society in Pakistan.

Director General, Islamic Research Institute, IIUI Prof Dr Zia ul Haq; Assistant Professor, Islamic Research Institute, IIUI, Dr Aftab Ahmad; Deputy Director, Islamic Research Institute, IIUI, Rustam Khan; and Lecturer, Islamic Research Institute, IIUI, Ahmad Munir were the resource persons of the workshop, who briefed the participants about the contents of Paigham-e-Pakistan and its imporatnce.International Islamic University Islamabad President Prof Dr Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh was the chief guest of the closing session of the workshop.

While addressing the participants, he hailed the efforts made for spreading the message of peace throughout the country.At the end of the workshop, certificates were distributed among the participants by the chief guest.

A day earlier on Monday, a one-day workshop was held at Roots school System, DHA Phase-1, Islamabad, titled Cyber Security Measures and Psycho-Social Awareness'.

A similar session was held at Roots IVY University College, Rawalpindi on Tuesday.Research Officer at Center for International Strategic Studies, Islamabad, Afeera Firdous, Psycho-Social Trainer and Researcher at IPRI Usama Niazi and Asfand Ausaf conducted both the workshops.They apprised the participants as to how negative elements misuse the cyberspace by cyber-bullying, identity theft and loss of private data.

Highlighting the risks of hacking and misuse of personal information, they cautioned the young students about terrorist groups increasingly using cyberspace for recruitment and radicalisation of the youth.They explained how the children may unwittingly expose their families to online risks, for example by accidentally downloading malware that could give cybercriminals access to very sensitive personal information.

While discussing the good practices in using social media platforms, they underscored the importance of personal data and significance of its protection.Different videos were played on the occasion to raise awareness among the students, teachers and parents about darker and inappropriate side of the internet and the need to adopt methods of safe internet browsing.

Brochures on Paigham-e-Pakistan declaration were also distributed during the ceremony besides award of certificates among the participants.