Positive use of technology, social media to disseminate authentic information urged: Shehbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill while lamenting over nonprofessional journalism urged that information technology and social media should play its positive role to disseminate authentic information to enhance the image of the government's committed performance.

Talking to a private news channel, he said unfortunately technology and social media had produced a lot of untrained and self-claimed journalists to spread rumours.

He said inauthentic information was being disseminated to gain fake popularity, moreover these false and cheap tactics could not harm the image of PTI government.

''Prime Minister Imran Khan has never claimed that he is the last option, rather he says that nation could now trust on PTI only as masses had seen the corrupt faces of PPP and PML-N,'' he commented.

Replying to a question, Shehbaz Gill said PTI's mission was to eliminate corruption from the country and to provide justice to all, no one could make PM Imran Khan to compromise on his objectives.

Prime Minister has ensured the nation several times in his speeches that corrupt elements would never get NRO, he quoted.

Both the political parties were the pioneers of present disturbing culture of national assembly, opposition leaders could not bear criticism after looting the national kitty while remained in power in the past, he added.