UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Positive Use Of Technology To Help Resolve Current Challenges: Minister For Federal Education And Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 03:19 PM

Positive use of technology to help resolve current challenges: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said positive use of modern technology would help resolve current challenges being faced by the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said positive use of modern technology would help resolve current challenges being faced by the country.

He was addressing the faculties and students of an exhibition of final thesis displayed for the graduates of Bachelors of Architecture and Bachelor of Design organized by the Department of Architecture and Design COMSATS University Islamabad.

The positive use of literacy and technology was need of the hour, he said adding, they also have to understand the positive usage of technical equipments.

He underlined the need for providing training to new generations, adding, the skilled youth could play a vital role in socio-economic development of the country.

Shafqat Mahmood hailed the abilities of the students of COMSATS University saying that hopefully they would play a vital role in the progress of country in near future.

The improvement in education sector at par with international level was nation's desire and manifesto of the incumbent government, he added.

He said our tax ratio was lower in the world while on the other hand, Pakistanis were paying more charities than any other country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken a number steps for the betterment of country, he said and added that the prime minister had started austerity campaign from his home.

The prime minister had constructed a safety boundary wall and link road to his house from his personal expenditures, Shafqat told.

The students of COMSATS University, he said, could help the government in its school of Children Programme, adding, a task force should be established with the cooperation of COMSATS University.

(Lead to follow)

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister World Technology Education Road Progress Lead From Government

Recent Stories

Putin to Visit Yekaterinburg to Attend Innoprom In ..

20 seconds ago

UN Envoy for Syria Says Grateful to Russia for Pro ..

23 seconds ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says Hopes ..

25 seconds ago

Punjab governor leaves for London on a week -long ..

4 minutes ago

New Summit of Astana Process on Syria Member State ..

4 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cape Verde o ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.