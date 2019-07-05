Positive use of technology to help resolve current challenges: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said positive use of modern technology would help resolve current challenges being faced by the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Friday said positive use of modern technology would help resolve current challenges being faced by the country.

He was addressing the faculties and students of an exhibition of final thesis displayed for the graduates of Bachelors of Architecture and Bachelor of Design organized by the Department of Architecture and Design COMSATS University Islamabad.

The positive use of literacy and technology was need of the hour, he said adding, they also have to understand the positive usage of technical equipments.

He underlined the need for providing training to new generations, adding, the skilled youth could play a vital role in socio-economic development of the country.

Shafqat Mahmood hailed the abilities of the students of COMSATS University saying that hopefully they would play a vital role in the progress of country in near future.

The improvement in education sector at par with international level was nation's desire and manifesto of the incumbent government, he added.

He said our tax ratio was lower in the world while on the other hand, Pakistanis were paying more charities than any other country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken a number steps for the betterment of country, he said and added that the prime minister had started austerity campaign from his home.

The prime minister had constructed a safety boundary wall and link road to his house from his personal expenditures, Shafqat told.

The students of COMSATS University, he said, could help the government in its school of Children Programme, adding, a task force should be established with the cooperation of COMSATS University.

(Lead to follow)