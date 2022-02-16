Possession of flats handed over to employees

Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has handed over the possession of flats in Sector B-24 Scheme 33 Gulzar-e-Hijri Karachi to federal employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has handed over the possession of flats in Sector B-24 Scheme 33 Gulzar-e-Hijri Karachi to federal employees.

The FGEHA, a subsidiary institute of the Ministry of Housing and Works, was committed to providing maximum housing facilities to federal employees in a timely manner so that the dream of own house for every federal employ could be fulfilled.

The possession papers were handed over to the owners by Assistant Director Maintenance Waqar Haider and Assistant Director Civil Wahidullah in the presence of Project Director Karachi Nasir Javed while Deputy Assistant Director Khadim Ali Khoso has handed over the possession to the occupants.

Project Director Karachi Nasir Javed also launched a tree plantation campaign in FGEHA's KDA Apartments Project under Clean and Green campaign.

Moreover, he said, the build-up property of G-14 Islamabad would be adjusted to an alternative G-15/3 and more plots will be taken out.

The development work was in full swing and all facilities including gas and electricity were being provided. Development work in Green Enclave was in full swing and letters will be issued next month, he said.