Possible flood situation in Sindh: PDMA, WFP review preparedness measures

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh and the World Food Program (WFP), on Wednesday, reviewed the surging flood situation and preparedness measures in the flood prone areas of the province.

A detailed discussion was held on the possible flood situation in the province and the preparations to deal with it, in a meeting of Director General PDMA Sindh, Syed Salman Shah with the WFP delegation led by Deputy Country Director Thomas Conan, and composed of the Head of Sindh Office, Ms Hilde Bergsma and Program Policy Officer, Rustam Khan, said in a statement issued here.

Syed Salman Shah briefed the delegation on the special measures taken by the Sindh government to deal with the possible flood emergency stressing that protection of human lives, timely evacuation of affected people to safe places, and protection of livestock and crops are the top priorities of the government.

Acknowledging the role of international organizations in crisis situations he said that the services of WFP and other international organizations proved crucial during the devastating floods of 2010 and 2022 in providing immediate relief to millions of affected people.

“We are developing a strong coordination mechanism with international and domestic NGOs to ensure timely and effective response in the event of any natural disaster,” he added.

The WFP delegation assured that they would stand shoulder to shoulder with the Sindh government in any emergency.

Thomas Conan expressed his determination that WFP would fully cooperate with the Sindh government to provide timely food and relief to the affected people.

Director General PDMA Syed Salman Shah said that the cooperation of global partners will further enhance the effectiveness of relief activities and ensure that vulnerable and affected populations can be provided immediate assistance during the crisis.