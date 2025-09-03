Possible Flood Situation In Sindh: PDMA, WFP Review Preparedness Measures
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2025 | 11:11 PM
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh and the World Food Program (WFP), on Wednesday, reviewed the surging flood situation and preparedness measures in the flood prone areas of the province
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh and the World Food Program (WFP), on Wednesday, reviewed the surging flood situation and preparedness measures in the flood prone areas of the province.
A detailed discussion was held on the possible flood situation in the province and the preparations to deal with it, in a meeting of Director General PDMA Sindh, Syed Salman Shah with the WFP delegation led by Deputy Country Director Thomas Conan, and composed of the Head of Sindh Office, Ms Hilde Bergsma and Program Policy Officer, Rustam Khan, said in a statement issued here.
Syed Salman Shah briefed the delegation on the special measures taken by the Sindh government to deal with the possible flood emergency stressing that protection of human lives, timely evacuation of affected people to safe places, and protection of livestock and crops are the top priorities of the government.
Acknowledging the role of international organizations in crisis situations he said that the services of WFP and other international organizations proved crucial during the devastating floods of 2010 and 2022 in providing immediate relief to millions of affected people.
“We are developing a strong coordination mechanism with international and domestic NGOs to ensure timely and effective response in the event of any natural disaster,” he added.
The WFP delegation assured that they would stand shoulder to shoulder with the Sindh government in any emergency.
Thomas Conan expressed his determination that WFP would fully cooperate with the Sindh government to provide timely food and relief to the affected people.
Director General PDMA Syed Salman Shah said that the cooperation of global partners will further enhance the effectiveness of relief activities and ensure that vulnerable and affected populations can be provided immediate assistance during the crisis.
Recent Stories
95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as flood surges in Sutlej
KP Sports Minister hands over Rs 17.5mln raised from flood relief charity match ..
“HPV” vaccine campaign to begin in Sindh from Sept 15 to vaccinate 4.1 mln g ..
Promoting good governance and ensuring merit stand atop priorities of AJK Govt. ..
Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency
Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with full reverence: Commissioner R ..
High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensured for cattle heads
Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic accidents in August, assisted 1, ..
NDMA sounds alarm over rising Chenab waters
Sindh Police to organize “Sindh Police Games 2025”
PM inclusive address at SCO widely hailed for protecting Pakistan’s interests
More Stories From Pakistan
-
95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as flood surges in Sutlej52 minutes ago
-
KP Sports Minister hands over Rs 17.5mln raised from flood relief charity match to CM12 minutes ago
-
Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency56 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with full reverence: Commissioner Rawalpindi56 minutes ago
-
High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu56 minutes ago
-
Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensured for cattle heads56 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic accidents in August, assisted 1,559 victims.56 minutes ago
-
NDMA sounds alarm over rising Chenab waters3 minutes ago
-
PM inclusive address at SCO widely hailed for protecting Pakistan’s interests12 minutes ago
-
Possible flood situation in Sindh: PDMA, WFP review preparedness measures3 minutes ago
-
CS reviews progress on governance targets in education, social welfare sectors1 hour ago
-
NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hit Afghanistan1 hour ago