Possible flood: tent villages set up in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Multan division, Engineer Aamir Khattak , said that tent villages have been set up across the division in view of possible flood situations.

He said that all facilities have been provided in tent villages set up across the division.

Commissioner expressed these views while presiding over a meeting to review the performance of the districts here on Tuesday.

He further said that evacuation of citizens, and livestock from flood-affected areas was a top priority.

He ordered to speed up anti-dengue campaign and provide awareness to the citizens to eliminate the dengue mosquito.

He warned that strict action would be taken against the violation of anti-dengue SOPs.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak ordered the price control magistrates to improve their performance and said that the price control magistrates should ensure their presence in the markets.

Additional Commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed, Assistant Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners on video link, officers of related departments were also present in the meeting.