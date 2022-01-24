UrduPoint.com

Possible Steps To Be Taken To Protect Our New Generation From Polio Diseases: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2022 | 10:50 PM

Possible steps to be taken to protect our new generation from polio diseases: DC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Abdul Quddoos Achakzai on Monday said that polio was a deadly and contagious disease and all possible steps would be taken to protect our new generation from it.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the five-day anti-polio campaign by administering anti-polio drops to a child at Government Teaching Hospital Khuzdar.

On the occasion, District Health Officer (DHO) Khuzdar Dr. Muhammad Rafiq Mengal, Deputy DHO Bashir Ahmed Bangulzai, Representative of WHO Kalat Division Dr. Nusrat Baloch MS Government Teaching Hospital Khuzdar Dr. Saeed Ahmed Baloch and representatives of Paramedics were present.

DHO Khuzdar while giving briefing said that during the ongoing campaign, a target has been set to vaccinate more than 151,000 children.

In this regard, 444 teams have been formed, he said adding that we hoped that we would be able to achieve our target.

The Deputy Commissioner also urged the scholars, parents to play their important role to cooperate with polio team workers for administering anti-polio drops to their children in order to eliminate contagious disease from the area.

He also directed concerned officials to monitor national drive of polio in their areas for achieving targets of the campaign.

Related Topics

Polio Kalat Khuzdar All From Government

Recent Stories

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

5 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

5 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

5 hours ago
 Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembe ..

Renowned legendary musician 'Ustad Jumman' remembered

5 hours ago
 Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at Chi ..

Livestream selling empowers Pakistani goods at China's Shopping Festival

5 hours ago
 Divisional environment committee meeting

Divisional environment committee meeting

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.