Possible steps to be taken to protect our new generation from polio diseases: DC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Abdul Quddoos Achakzai on Monday said that polio was a deadly and contagious disease and all possible steps would be taken to protect our new generation from it.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the five-day anti-polio campaign by administering anti-polio drops to a child at Government Teaching Hospital Khuzdar.

On the occasion, District Health Officer (DHO) Khuzdar Dr. Muhammad Rafiq Mengal, Deputy DHO Bashir Ahmed Bangulzai, Representative of WHO Kalat Division Dr. Nusrat Baloch MS Government Teaching Hospital Khuzdar Dr. Saeed Ahmed Baloch and representatives of Paramedics were present.

DHO Khuzdar while giving briefing said that during the ongoing campaign, a target has been set to vaccinate more than 151,000 children.

In this regard, 444 teams have been formed, he said adding that we hoped that we would be able to achieve our target.

The Deputy Commissioner also urged the scholars, parents to play their important role to cooperate with polio team workers for administering anti-polio drops to their children in order to eliminate contagious disease from the area.

He also directed concerned officials to monitor national drive of polio in their areas for achieving targets of the campaign.