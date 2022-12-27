UrduPoint.com

Post 2019 Situation In IIOJK More Volatile Today: APHC Leaders

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders, Mir Muhammad Iqbal, Firdous Ahmad Shah, and Ghulam Nabi Waseem, have said that India's unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019, in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) have further aggravated the already volatile situation in South Asia.

The APHC leaders in their statements in Srinagar said the RSS-backed Indian regime is misleading the world by falsely propagating that peace is returning to IIOJK after the revocation of Kashmir's special status.

Instead, the leaders said, India has intensified its efforts to brutalize Kashmiris and colonize Kashmir since August 5, 2019.

They, however, maintained that Kashmiris' passion for freedom cannot be conquered by the Indian militaristic approach in IIOJK and reiterated the resolve to take the freedom struggle to its logical end, against all odds.

The APHC leaders paid tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs and said their sacrifices would never be allowed to go in vain.

The Hurriyat leaders also prayed for the speedy recovery of all ailing Hurriyat leaders, including Abdul Samad Iqilabi, imprisoned in the cramped and dark cell of Varanasi Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh.

