Post Budget Media & Parliamentarians Session On Health Levy" Session Held

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) Human Development Foundation (HDF) held a "Post Budget Media & Parliamentarians Session on Health Levy" on Sunday. The event was attended by representatives from SPARC, PANAH, Incision Films and media persons.

Chief Guest for the event was Dr. Nausheen Hamid, Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services.Mr. Azhar Saleem, CEO HDF, appreciated the efforts of government in curbing the menace of tobacco consumption in Pakistan.

He stated that HDF and its partners welcome the step of revisiting the three-tier taxation model proposed by FBR in 2017 and reverting it to the previous two-tier taxation structure.He also stated that this decision will result in reduction of cigarette consumption and boosting the revenues and reducing the associated health burden.

Referring to the much-awaited Health Levy on cigarettes in Federal budget 2019-20, he said that the Cabinet's proposal is being delayed and urged the government to expedite the matter of imposing health levy on cigarettes.

Mr.

Sanaullah Ghumman, General Secretary PANAH, stated that the government has taken positive steps in controlling tobacco consumption in Pakistan. He said that currently, there is a huge health cost being incurred by the government and people due to tobacco related diseases.

Tobacco is the major preventable cause of most of the non-communicable diseases. He said that imposition of health levy on tobacco products will generate revenues which can be utilized for improving the health care systems in Pakistan.Mr.

Sajjad Cheema, Executive Director SPARC, stated that it is imperative for us to save our youth and children from tobacco. The most effective measure in this regard is the higher prices of tobacco products.

He said that with higher taxes and the proposed health levy, the prices of cigarettes will increase which will limit access and ultimately reduce the overall consumption by all, particularly youth.