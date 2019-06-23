UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Post Budget Media & Parliamentarians Session On Health Levy" Session Held

Faizan Hashmi 2 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 06:48 PM

Post Budget Media & Parliamentarians Session on Health Levy

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd June, 2019) Human Development Foundation (HDF) held a "Post Budget Media & Parliamentarians Session on Health Levy" on Sunday. The event was attended by representatives from SPARC, PANAH, Incision Films and media persons.

Chief Guest for the event was Dr. Nausheen Hamid, Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services.Mr. Azhar Saleem, CEO HDF, appreciated the efforts of government in curbing the menace of tobacco consumption in Pakistan.

He stated that HDF and its partners welcome the step of revisiting the three-tier taxation model proposed by FBR in 2017 and reverting it to the previous two-tier taxation structure.He also stated that this decision will result in reduction of cigarette consumption and boosting the revenues and reducing the associated health burden.

Referring to the much-awaited Health Levy on cigarettes in Federal budget 2019-20, he said that the Cabinet's proposal is being delayed and urged the government to expedite the matter of imposing health levy on cigarettes.

Mr.

Sanaullah Ghumman, General Secretary PANAH, stated that the government has taken positive steps in controlling tobacco consumption in Pakistan. He said that currently, there is a huge health cost being incurred by the government and people due to tobacco related diseases.

Tobacco is the major preventable cause of most of the non-communicable diseases. He said that imposition of health levy on tobacco products will generate revenues which can be utilized for improving the health care systems in Pakistan.Mr.

Sajjad Cheema, Executive Director SPARC, stated that it is imperative for us to save our youth and children from tobacco. The most effective measure in this regard is the higher prices of tobacco products.

He said that with higher taxes and the proposed health levy, the prices of cigarettes will increase which will limit access and ultimately reduce the overall consumption by all, particularly youth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Budget Sunday FBR 2017 Post Media Event All From Government Cabinet (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE launches UN-developed anti-money laundering pl ..

33 minutes ago

MoHAP holds 6th nursing leadership development pro ..

1 hour ago

Zayed Sustainability Prize 2020 submissions up 13%

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Eid ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Sanad&#039; a gateway to labour market for H ..

2 hours ago

UAE launches UN-developed anti-money laundering pl ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.