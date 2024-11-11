Open Menu

Post-campaign Meeting Held To Strategize Polio Eradication Efforts In Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Post-campaign meeting held to strategize polio eradication efforts in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) In an effort to evaluate and enhance polio eradication efforts, a post-campaign review meeting for the October 2024 Polio Eradication Campaign Monday was convened and chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan.

Senior health officials and key stakeholders from various departments discussed the performance of the recent National Immunization Days (NID) campaign and its outcomes.

During the session, officials from the health department delivered a comprehensive briefing on the achievements and areas for improvement in the October campaign.

The meeting’s Primary objective was to assess the recent campaign’s results and strategize for the upcoming November 2024 polio immunization drive.

Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan emphasized the need for a coordinated, multi-departmental approach to ensure the November campaign's success.

He encouraged officials to adopt more effective measures and stressed the importance of each department playing an active role in the initiative.

At the end of the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Khan urged all officials to fulfill their responsibilities diligently and work together on a unified strategy aimed at eliminating polio in the region. The meeting underscored a collective commitment to protecting children from the polio virus and achieving a polio-free Pakistan.

Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, Dr. Rabia Shehzad (DPMT), Dr. Sana from the World Health Organization (DSO WHO), Dr. Fauzia Mukhtar (DSO Health), Dr. Ayesha Bukhari (DSO Health), Dr. Syed Atif Saud (Polio Eradication Initiative Coordinator), Assistant District education Officer Waseem Fazal, Sardar Bilal (District Emergency Operations Center), and Health Coordinator Dr. Wasal were present during the meeting.

