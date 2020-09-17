Post Doctorate scholarship awarded to Islamia University of Bahawalpur faculty member

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Punjab Higher education Commission has awarded International Post Doctorate Scholarship to Dr Muhammad Shakir, a faculty member department of Educational Training, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the scholarship was won after competing with 156 candidates and availed postgraduate scholarship of the University of London in the category of Social Sciences.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has felicitated the scholar on this achievement.