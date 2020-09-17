UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Post Doctorate Scholarship Awarded To Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Faculty Member

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:29 PM

Post Doctorate scholarship awarded to Islamia University of Bahawalpur faculty member

The Punjab Higher Education Commission has awarded International Post Doctorate Scholarship to Dr Muhammad Shakir, a faculty member department of Educational Training, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Punjab Higher education Commission has awarded International Post Doctorate Scholarship to Dr Muhammad Shakir, a faculty member department of Educational Training, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB).

According to the spokesman of the university Shahzad Ahmad, the scholarship was won after competing with 156 candidates and availed postgraduate scholarship of the University of London in the category of Social Sciences.

Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has felicitated the scholar on this achievement.

Related Topics

Punjab London HEC IUB Post

Recent Stories

Esra Bilgic looks stunning in new picture

27 minutes ago

Sharjah’s EPAA centres welcomes 57,000 visitors ..

46 minutes ago

Virgin Atlantic to start direct flights from Lahor ..

55 minutes ago

Vietnam to Evacuate 1.1Mln People Ahead of Approac ..

1 minute ago

Belarus to Become 1st Country to Receive Russian V ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad Police hold `Open Kutchehry' to address ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.