Post graduate college holds painting

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) A painting competition organized by the Punjab Council of the Arts was held at Post Graduate College Muzaffargarh on Wednesday.

While distributing prizes and certificates to the winners, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Yousuf Cheena stated that the painting competition aimed to highlight creativity and promote culture.

Deputy Director Naeemullah Tufail of the Arts Council announced cash prizes of Rs 15,000 for first place, Rs 10,000 for second place, and Rs 5,000 for third place in the district-level painting competition. He said that the top-finishing male and female painters would advance to the divisional competitions.

Assistant Director of Arts Council Fazal Karim and other guests were also present on this occasion.

The students who secured positions in the competition will participate in the division-level competition on March 6.

