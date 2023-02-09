Post graduate students of IPHQ visit BFA

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :A group of Postgraduate students (MPH) of the Institute of Public Health Quetta (IPHQ) visited Balochistan food Authority head office today.

The purpose of the field activity/visit was to help PG students in their research about public health-related issues and the role of Food safety & hygiene in human health.

The Director General BFA Muhammad Naeem Bazai warmly welcomed the IPHQ Staff & Students.

The Director Registration & Licensing Asif Khan and Director Admin & Finance Muhammad Ishaq briefed them about the overall activities of Balochistan Food Authority and in addition, were given the detailed operational mechanism of the different Wings of BFA.

Later on, the team also visited BFA Scientific Lab's various sections. The team appreciated the growth and achievements of BFA within a short period.