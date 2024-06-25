Open Menu

Post-Haj Operations Continue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Post-Haj operations continue at the Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) on Tuesday.

According to a SIAL spokesperson, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK-746

reached back from Saudi Arabia at Sialkot with 320 pilgrims.

The flight landed at the airport at 5:50am.

SIAL administration and other officers warmly welcomed the pilgrims. International standard facilities are being provided to all passengers by SIAL administration, the spokesperson added.

