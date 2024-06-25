Post-Haj Operations Continue
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 25, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) Post-Haj operations continue at the Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) on Tuesday.
According to a SIAL spokesperson, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) flight PK-746
reached back from Saudi Arabia at Sialkot with 320 pilgrims.
The flight landed at the airport at 5:50am.
SIAL administration and other officers warmly welcomed the pilgrims. International standard facilities are being provided to all passengers by SIAL administration, the spokesperson added.
Recent Stories
Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours
TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif
A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024
Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France
Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'
All political parties to be taken on board before launching operation: Defense M ..
SPSC recommends candidates to be appointed as Agriculture/Research Officer BPS 1 ..
AC prioritizes health facilities in DHQ Dhadar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr. Saad Firdous honored with medal of gratitudefew seconds
-
Power shutdown notice4 seconds ago
-
Two illegal housing colonies sealed10 seconds ago
-
District admin reviews pre-monsoon arrangements in Hyderabad13 seconds ago
-
Spurious turmeric powder unit sealed17 seconds ago
-
Punjab Police, Traffic Police establish desks at RDA, Business Facilitation Center10 minutes ago
-
Jubilation firing: nine people held10 minutes ago
-
Road cleaning starts in Faisalabad10 minutes ago
-
UAE Aviation kicks off Security assessment at Islamabad International20 minutes ago
-
UAE Aviation kicks off Security assessment at Islamabad International Airport20 minutes ago
-
One dead, another injured in motorcycles collision20 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast rains across country from June 26 till July 0120 minutes ago