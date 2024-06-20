Open Menu

Post-Hajj Flight Operation Begins At SIAL

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 07:28 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The first Hajj flight of AirSial PF-721 from Saudi Arabia landed at Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) with 151 Hajj pilgrims at 6:40 pm, here on Thursday.

Director Hajj Operation Punjab Muhammad Rizwan Sharif, Incharge Hajj Operation Sialkot Mujeeb Akbar Shah, senior officials of Ministry of Religious Affairs, AirSial and SIAL management accorded warm rosy welcome to the Hajj pilgrims upon their arrival.

On this occasion, the pilgrims hailed the Hajj arrangements made by both Pakistani and Saudi governments for facilitation of the Pakistani Hajj pilgrims.

A large number of relatives of the pilgrims were present at the airport to receive the pilgrims. The Hajj pilgrims said they prayed for the development of the country and the Muslim Ummah.

Later, Incharge Hajj Operation Sialkot Mujeeb Shah told APP that 4,054 pilgrims will be transported from Saudi Arabia to Sialkot through 15 flights including 12-PIA flights and 3-AirSial flights, saying that this operation will continue till July, 22.

