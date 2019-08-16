UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Post Hajj Flight Operation Of PIA Commences On Saturday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 06:59 PM

Post Hajj Flight Operation of PIA commences on Saturday

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Air Blue will start with their respective Post Hajj Flight operations from Saturday and continue till September 14

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Air Blue will start with their respective Post Hajj Flight operations from Saturday and continue till September 14.

According to available details a total number of 118 flights are being operated by the national carrier and another 40 by the local private airline to transport pilgrims back home from Jeddah and Madina Munawarrah respectively.

First of the flights carrying hujjaj back from Saudi Arabia will be PK 760 reaching Lahore on Saturday, followed by series of the same to other airports during the 32-day operation, which also include Saudi Airlines, actively engaged in the transportation exercise.

PIA, having flown 78,258 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, will transport them back through eight flights from Jeddah to Karachi, six each to Islamabad and Lahore, five to Peshawar, 21 to Quetta and one between Jeddah and Sialkot.

PIA will also have 15 flights from Madina to Karachi, four to Islamabad and 13 other to Lahore followed by 10 to Peshawar, 27 to Quetta and two to Sialkot.

As for Airblue there will be two flights from Jeddah to Islamabad and one between Jeddah to Lahore.

It will be carrying bulk of its passengers from Madina with 11 having Karachi as their destination, 10 to Islamabad fourflights each to Lahore and Multan and eight to Peshawar.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Multan Islamabad Peshawar Quetta Hajj Jeddah Saudi Same Saudi Arabia Sialkot Air Blue September Post From PIA

Recent Stories

Rescue 1122 provided services to meet 975 emergenc ..

1 minute ago

Plant for Pakistan Day to be observed on Sunday

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad assumes charge

1 minute ago

Merkel to Travel to Hungary, Iceland Next Week for ..

2 minutes ago

Noreen Shafi defends her M.Phil thesis

7 minutes ago

50 couples tie the knot at mass wedding ceremony a ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.