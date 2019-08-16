Post Hajj Flight Operation of PIA commences on Saturday

(@imziishan)

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Air Blue will start with their respective Post Hajj Flight operations from Saturday and continue till September 14

According to available details a total number of 118 flights are being operated by the national carrier and another 40 by the local private airline to transport pilgrims back home from Jeddah and Madina Munawarrah respectively.

First of the flights carrying hujjaj back from Saudi Arabia will be PK 760 reaching Lahore on Saturday, followed by series of the same to other airports during the 32-day operation, which also include Saudi Airlines, actively engaged in the transportation exercise.

PIA, having flown 78,258 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, will transport them back through eight flights from Jeddah to Karachi, six each to Islamabad and Lahore, five to Peshawar, 21 to Quetta and one between Jeddah and Sialkot.

PIA will also have 15 flights from Madina to Karachi, four to Islamabad and 13 other to Lahore followed by 10 to Peshawar, 27 to Quetta and two to Sialkot.

As for Airblue there will be two flights from Jeddah to Islamabad and one between Jeddah to Lahore.

It will be carrying bulk of its passengers from Madina with 11 having Karachi as their destination, 10 to Islamabad fourflights each to Lahore and Multan and eight to Peshawar.