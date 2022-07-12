UrduPoint.com

Post-Hajj Flight Operation Set To Commence From Friday

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Post-Hajj flight operation set to commence from Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :The post-Hajj flight operation was set to commence from Friday as the first Airblue flight, PA 741, carrying over 201 Hujjaj would land at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport early (Friday) morning.

Similarly, the second Airblue flight PA 871 carrying over 200 Hujjaj would reach Multan at 22:50 same night, spokesman Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Umer Butt told APP.

Likewise, the flight operation from Madina would start on July 18. The nearly one month long post Hajj flight operation to bring nearly 82,000 Pakistani Hujjaj from Saudi Arabia would continue without any break till August 13.

The returning pilgrims would be welcomed by the officials of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Civil Aviation and concerned Airlines.

Five litre each Aab-e-Zam Zam would be provided to pilgrims at their arrival to the airport. Pakistan has been allotted a quota of 81,132 pilgrims for this year's Hajj, with 32,000 people using a government scheme and 48,000 traveling through private operators.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Hajj Same Saudi Arabia Air Blue July August Post From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.