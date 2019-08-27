Post hajj flights operation continues as over 51,000 hujjaj return home

The post hajj flights operation was continuing as over 51,000 hujjaj including 31,000 government and 20,000 private scheme had so far returned home after performing hajj

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The post hajj flights operation was continuing as over 51,000 hujjaj including 31,000 government and 20,000 private scheme had so far returned home after performing hajj.

A spokesman of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony said in a statement that over 26,000 hujjaj had already reached Madina Munawwara.

They would leave for home after eight day stay there. While 66,000 government scheme hujjaj were still present at Makkah Mukarma, he added.

He said the post hajj flight operation would continue till September 15.