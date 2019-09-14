Post hajj flights operation to conclude on Sunday

The month-long post-Hajj-flight operation which started in mid August to bring back over 200,000 Pakistani pilgrims from the holy land would be concluded on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :The month-long post-Hajj-flight operation which started in mid August to bring back over 200,000 Pakistani pilgrims from the holy land would be concluded on Sunday

According to a spokesman of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, comprehensive arrangements had been made in Makkah and Madina for the providing facilities to hujjaj. Quality accommodation was provided to hujjaj in Azizia and other adjacent areas. Round the clock transport facilities, quality food were also available for the hujjaj during their stay in Saudi Arabia for hajj.

Three airlines including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Air Blue and Saudi Arabian Airline participated in the flight operation in 10 cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Sukkur and Sialkot.

The ministry had offered maximum facilities to pilgrims during their stay in Saudi Arabia. A total of 187 ministry officials, 469 medical mission, 545 Pakistan Muavineen-e-Hujjaj belonging to Police and Scouts and 900 local Muavineen-e-Hujjaj were deployed to facilitate the pilgrims during hajj-2019.