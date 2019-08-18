Post Hajj operation begins

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) ::The 1st Hajj flight, carrying 298 Hujjaj landed at Multan International Airport (MIAP) on Sunday.

Director Hajj Imtiaz Shah welcomed the Hajaj. Talking to the media, Hajis lauded arrangements, made by the Ministry of Religious Affairs, in Saudi Arabia.

They stated that the arrangements for transport, residences and meals were excellent.

They thanked the government of Pakistan for good arrangements.